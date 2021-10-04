Current long race calendars are damaging F1 says Ecclestone

Oct.4 - Formula 1's overweight and oppressive race calendars are damaging the sport.

That is the view of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who according to Blick newspaper is currently holidaying in Ibiza with his family and Flavio Briatore.

"Bernie is always the best medicine for me," Briatore, the former Renault boss, said after a reportedly torrid time with a covid-19 infection.

While relaxing in Ibiza, 90-year-old Ecclestone and Briatore have clearly been discussing the current and future Formula 1 calendars, which are now routinely targeted at more than 22 grands prix per season.

Before the 2021 season ends, seven more grands prix will take place - with only 3 'off' weekends during that period in total until the Abu Dhabi finale.

"This is how you annoy even the biggest fans and destroy interest in the TV too," Ecclestone said.

"18 races is enough. But now you're destroying many families with this unnecessary stress and trampling on your health."

