Colapinto’s Impact Revives Argentina’s Formula 1 Dreams After 26 Years
Oct.1 - Improving economic conditions and the meteoric debut of Franco Colapinto have breathed new life into Argentina's Formula 1 aspirations.
Backed by a bevy of Argentine sponsors paying about $500,000 per race to Williams, 21-year-old Colapinto recently replaced Logan Sargeant and made an immediate impact on the sport.
And while reports suggest Sauber has selected Valtteri Bottas to be paired with Nico Hulkenberg next year, Williams boss Vowles says he is still discussing potentially loaning Colapinto to the Audi-owned team next year.
"For transparency, we are in conversations to see if that (Audi) is a route for him, where he could be on the grid with them for two years," Vowles told the Wall Street Journal.
"I've learned that the F1 driver situation is never truly settled," he added. "It's good for us, we're signed, but I think next year you're going to see more movement."
Former Argentine F1 driver, Miguel Angel Guerra, thinks Colapinto can have a Max Verstappen-like effect but this time within Argentina, which hasn't been on the Formula 1 calendar since 1998.
"We have an impressive driver now," he told the iconic Argentine sports magazine El Grafico. "He is the Argentine Verstappen. Any astute team boss should be talking to Colapinto."
Since Argentina lost its grand prix some 26 years ago, the economic situation in the country has dramatically worsened. However, there are now clear signs of recovery since the election last year of libertarian president Javier Milei.
"Argentina is ready for the return of Formula 1," declared Daniel Scioli, the Argentine sports minister.
"A grand Prix is a global event," he added. "It provides jobs, international tourists and foreign currency. The conditions are there for us, as are the private investments that will finance the event.
"Argentines have once again set their sights on the top category of motorsport due to the Colapinto phenomenon," minister Scioli added. "I have spoken with president Milei about bringing Formula 1 back to Argentina."
I don't know how realistic an Argentine GP return would be in any case, especially in the short to medium term, but despite what James Volwes has more recently said, still nothing concrete, & Sauber isn't truly an option, given how far Bottas is in his process of staying put, so too late for any other driver this late in the year anymore, not to mention even Bortoleto hasn't really seemed to be a concrete option despite having been mentioned more.
When a driver is close to signing, things realistically don't suddenly take a total U-turn anymore.
Besides, only the words of Audi management matter & they haven't said anything about him.
Therefore, people should stop milking something that isn't going to happen anyway.
plenty of examples in f1 CS being the latest who thought and was in the process of getting a deal only for Hannah fairy lights queen to get the drive instead
Carlos managed to get a deal, so I don't get the reference regarding him.
He was never truly going to receive a Red Bull Racing or Mercedes drive, & never seemed to attempt Audi, so he hasn't been in such a situation.
When a driver is close to signing, things realistically don't suddenly take a total U-turn anymore.
CS was quoted as in negotiations with Ferrari for a new deal
the deal he actually wanted, yeah course he ended up with a deal, BUT not the deal he was after though
I couldn't figure out that you meant the team he's leaving, but a different matter per se & from what I've read, Bottas' new contract is written & going through lawyers, so his situation is indeed close to finally getting completed & sealed as all indications since around the Azerbaijan GP have pointed towards, so a formal announcement should only be a matter of time within the ongoing long GP interval.
I agree that some previous precedents for not happening may exist, but normally, teams & drivers wouldn't bother going as far as writing & printing a contract for lawyers to go through before being signature-ready if they weren't going to continue anyway, so I'm just thinking through realistically.
"Former Argentine F1 driver, Miguel Angel Guerra". Should read Failed Argentine F1 driver ... Enterred in 4 races with Osella in 1981, failed to qualify for 3 races and retired in the fourth!
Apart from Juan Manuel Fangio (The real GOAT!) and Carlos Reutemann, there has been an absence of Argentinian F1 drivers who have been able to make any impact on F1. Hopefully Colapinto will be the one to change that situation. He shows great promise!