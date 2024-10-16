Colapinto's Cheeky Merchandise Comments Stir Passion Among Fans

Oct.16 - admits he might just have landed himself in hot water with Williams.

With taking over his race seat next year, mid-season debutant Colapinto has been offered by Williams boss James Vowles on loan to Audi-Sauber for 2025.

"If he doesn't get a place there, I'll have the best reserve driver in the sport," Vowles told this week.

As well as his immediate pace and feisty racing style, the 21-year-old Argentinean has also been praised for his wit, humour, and uniquely individual personality.

But even he admits he may have taken his tongue-in-cheek assessment about Williams' forthcoming official merchandise release a little too far.

"Get ready for The Franco Collection," the Grove-based team teased on its website just a few days ago.

Having excited the passion of his compatriots with his surprisingly meteoric F1 debut, Colapinto was asked about Williams' new merchandise by Argentine portal Corazon F1.

"Williams sets a price that not even Cristiano Ronaldo can afford," the 21-year-old cheekily replied.

"Then the Argentines go crazy and put them out of stock. Out of stock, and then they're eating rice for two months," Colapinto laughed.

He then gave some even cheekier advice to his Argentine F1 fans.

"Buy the fake stuff - the cheap ones," said the Williams driver, before immediately realising that he may have taken his comments a little too far.

"You'd better buy stuff - buy Williams stuff!" Colapinto hastily added. "They're going to kill me for promoting the fake stuff."

He signed off by admitting he is yet to see the Colapinto-branded Williams merchandise, and did not know when it will go on sale.

