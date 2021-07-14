Chinese driver Zhou linked with Williams seat for next season?
Jul.14 - Formula 1 could get its first Chinese driver in 2022.
In Austria, Alpine gave its driver academy member and Formula 2 championship leader Guanyu Zhou a Friday practice outing.
And as Formula Scout reports, if the 22-year-old Shanghai-born driver wins the F2 title, he will be unable to return to the support category next year.
There are rumours that Alpine could therefore be looking to give Zhou his Formula 1 race debut next year for Williams, in the place of George Russell.
"I mean for us it's the same plan from the beginning. It's always to find a partner team, or to find a customer team," confirmed Alpine academy boss Mia Sharizman.
Williams and Alpine best buddies now are they?
Shrop', it's the 'we train them, you race them' business plan. I don't understand the synergy, but then I don't understand many things.
Ah yes , id forgotton about that master plan, to me can only make some weird sence if , in the future williams are Renault powered and a chinese driver for the home market, williams need better for 22 , grab the Hulk.....
I suppose if you've the money why not. Worked out well with Kubica, Latifi, Stroll and Sirotkin.
Nice touch of Pre Silverstone Sarcasm there f1
How many nails do they plan to put in VB's coffin....good grief. Lol. Sensible folks see the writing on the wall already so give the man a break.