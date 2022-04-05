Budget cap hardest on Swiss Alfa Romeo F1 team
Apr.5 - Formula 1's budget cap is harder on Swiss-based Alfa Romeo.
That is the view of the Sauber-run team's technical boss Jan Monchaux, who told motorsport-magazin.com: "Have you ever been to a restaurant in Switzerland?
"The problem is that the budget cap does not currently compensate for the differences in the cost of living between countries."
Indeed, the vast bulk of the F1 teams are based in the UK, with Ferrari and AlphaTauri operating out of Italy.
Sauber, on the other hand, have operated from the Zurich Oberland region since its founding by Peter Sauber in the early 90s.
"We all have $140 million available," Monchaux said.
"But compared to a team that might be based in England or Italy with the same number of staff, we have a relatively big payroll problem.
"In the end, that eats up 20 to 30 percent and a lot of potential that would otherwise be in the car. That's the price of being at home here."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
If they had sold to Andretti they could have moved to the USA or elsewhere like UK or Italy. I don’t want whining when they could have certainly sold. Lots of money floating to buy you out.
Certain advantages to being there, more difficult for the fia to come checking on what they get upto, but yes i agree, he knew the costs and price , he isn't even the finance guy whining,
Hey, the cap is for everyone. Eat a burger and forget the raclette. Hell, move the deal to Somalia, that should be cheap. smh