Hamilton open to working with Will Smith

Apr.5 - Lewis Hamilton says he would like to work with Hollywood actor and producer Will Smith.

Smith is all over the headlines at present after slapping comedian presenter Chris Rock in the face just 30 minutes before receiving the best actor Academy Award for King Richard.

The film is a biographical sports drama in which Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of female tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith, who filmed a prank in the F1 paddock with Hamilton in 2018, was also a producer of the film.

"I'm very inspired by what Will has done with his team," seven time world champion Hamilton told RTL.

"Stories are there to be told. There's a lot to learn from them."

The Mercedes driver says he can imagine "perhaps doing something similar".

"I started out living on the couch in my father's apartment," the 37-year-old said.

"Behind every successful person is someone else. I understand that very well, because I have a really great family. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."

Hamilton said King Richard is "inspirational for families", explaining: "I'm sure all parts want the best for their children, offering them the best opportunities, putting them on the right path.

"King Richard represents that very well in my opinion."

