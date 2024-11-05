Brazil Victory Seals Verstappen’s Command Over 2024 Championship

Nov.5 - Dr Helmut Marko admits Max Verstappen will definitely win his fourth world championship in 2024.

Before Brazil, amid a season of turmoil for Red Bull and ongoing car performance issues, the Dutchman was shedding points to McLaren's Lando Norris.

Not just that, Verstappen, his father Jos, and team advisor Marko were all hinting at a clear pro-British bias within the media and even FIA officials.

"All that nonsense that was spread, and then this," Marko beamed to De Telegraaf, after Verstappen seared through the field from P17 on Sunday to win the and ramp up his points lead over Norris to 62 points.

It means Verstappen can realistically wrap up the drivers' title next time out in Las Vegas - with two full grands prix to follow after that.

"Max was flying," said Marko when asked about Verstappen's performance at Interlagos. "He was flawless and you can't say that about Lando Norris."

Some believe the head-to-head between off-track friends Verstappen and Norris clearly highlighted the fact that Norris is not yet world championship material.

"I don't think that's a fair statement about Lando," said McLaren boss Andrea Stella.

However, even Stella admits the title chase is now basically over.

"I mean, he was the favourite before, to be honest," said the Italian. "But Lando is just behind him and he should be very proud of his performance. When it comes to the drivers' championship, I don't think there was any pressure for Lando.

"To be honest, we enjoyed this mission. It can happen that you have problems here and there, but we learn our lesson and get stronger and stronger.

"It's easy to say that Norris locked his wheels but we're asking less about the driver and more about why our car behaved like that. If we don't win this year, we'll come back even stronger next year," added Stella.

Marko fully agrees that Sunday was not even just a 'giant step' towards the title for Verstappen. "No, I think this is the title," said the 81-year-old.

