Max Verstappen's Historic Brazil Win Shatters Schumacher Record and Doubters

Nov.5 - On the cusp of his fourth consecutive drivers' world championship, the superlatives are rolling in for Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman stunned the paddock and silenced his mainly British critics with his run from P17 on the grid at Interlagos to the top of the podium - and a near-unassailable points lead over McLaren's Lando Norris.

"McLaren has to admit that the world championship train for Lando Norris has left the station," former F1 driver Timo Glock declared to Sky Deutschland. "That is clear to everyone now."

With his Brazil GP victory, 27-year-old Verstappen even broke the great Michael Schumacher's record of leading the world championship for almost 900 consecutive days and counting.

On Verstappen's Instagram post celebrating his win, even Lewis Hamilton told him: "Amazing drive, congrats".

"Ok, Max still has a long way to go before he reaches Michael's seven titles and 91 victories," Glock continued. "But in terms of his qualities when driving in the rain and his qualities as a racer, Max can already be put on a par."

Even Verstappen's regular recent critic, 1996 world champion Damon Hill, admitted Sunday in Brazil was an astonishingly good performance. "I think we just have to note that Damon said something positive," laughed Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport called Verstappen's drive in Brazil "one of the most legendary performances in Formula 1".

"It was just like with Ayrton Senna. He won with playful ease, defying the laws of physics braking for the first corner - just ask Oscar Piastri or Esteban Ocon. He ended his ten-race winning drought and ended Lando Norris' dream."

When asked about the comparisons with Schumacher and Senna, Horner admitted: "It's so hard to compare generations, but after the race Bernie (Ecclestone) rang me and said 'I've seen all the greats, but Max is one of the best I've ever seen'.

"Bernie is a lot older than me and has seen a lot more," Horner added. "To hear something like that from someone like Bernie means a lot."

According to Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel, Verstappen's superiority at Red Bull this year has been so clear that it has essentially ruined not only Sergio Perez's career, but any other potential teammate.

"I wish Max's new teammate the best of luck," he said, "because if you end up next to him, your career is actually over."

