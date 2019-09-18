Audi's DTM boss plays down Kubica reports

Audi's DTM boss has played down reports linking Robert Kubica with the German outfit.

A specialist publication this week said Audi has had talks with the struggling Williams driver's management about switching to the German touring car series.

But Audi boss Dieter Gass told Germany's Motorsport-Magazin.com: "Robert Kubica is not in discussion with us for a factory seat."

The report said that if there is a vacancy at the Audi factory team, the likely replacements are Jonathan Aberdein or Pietro Fittipaldi, who are this year driving for the customer team WRT.





It is therefore possible that Kubica could be in line for a customer seat in 2020.

"We're always talking to drivers, but we're currently focusing on the finale of the 2019 season," said WRT boss Vincent Vosse.

"Robert Kubica is naturally an interesting name, but it's still too early to talk about drivers."