Alpine Move Sparks Hope for Schumacher’s Racing Future

Dec.5 - Mick Schumacher's uncle admits it will be "difficult" for the departing Mercedes reserve driver to ever return to Formula 1.

Schumacher, 25, was dumped by Haas at the end of 2022 but found sanctuary under Toto Wolff's wing on the Mercedes reserve bench. However, for 2025, the young German says he wants to race.

"I want to race and I can do that at Alpine," Schumacher told Sport1, referring to the French marque for whom he competes in the Le Mans-centric world endurance championship.

Respected German motor racing figure Jochen Neerpasch, who was instrumental in the early career of Mick's father Michael Schumacher, thinks it's a good move.

"Mick should concentrate on sports cars," he said. "It is booming right now and has a great future.

"If he continues to do well there, it is not impossible that he will find his way back to Formula 1. I am convinced that he has the potential. He is definitely much better than some people have portrayed him to be and he is still young enough."

Neerpasch thinks the new Cadillac F1 team for 2026 could provide an opening for Schumacher. "The Schumacher name is still one of the biggest in motorsport worldwide," he said. "And it will stay that way."

Wolff is expected to replace Schumacher with Valtteri Bottas for 2025, but the Mercedes team boss told Osterreich newspaper when asked about Mick: "Our doors will always remain open for him."

However, Schumacher's own uncle Ralf, who won six grands prix in his Formula 1 career, warns that leaving Mercedes could actually be the end of Mick's F1 dream.

"It will be difficult to come back now, although I still say that he would have deserved another chance," said 49-year-old Ralf, the younger brother of Mick's father.

"Formula 1 is too fast-moving and forgets very quickly," Ralf added. "Even Sebastian Vettel had to learn that."

