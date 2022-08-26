Alonso annoyed by Piastri conspiracy theory stories

Aug.26 - Fernando Alonso says he is "sad" to be implicated in a sort of conspiracy surrounding the ongoing Oscar Piastri affair.

The FIA's contract recognition board is scheduled to hear the matter about 21-year-old Piastri's next move in Formula 1 within days, as McLaren clears the way for him by terminating Daniel Ricciardo's contract.

But one rumour is that the saga affair was engineered at least in part by Flavio Briatore, who is close to both the Aston Martin-bound Alonso and Piastri's manager Mark Webber.

When asked if Briatore and Webber were involved in his decision to leave Alpine, 41-year-old Alonso said at Spa: "Not at all.

"Honestly, it was quite sad and annoying to read that conspiracy because I made this decision and explained why."

Indeed, the Spaniard has explained that he was in lengthy talks with Alpine about 2023 and beyond for months, but "nothing officially happened".

"If Sebastian (Vettel) continued, probably this would not have happened," Alonso said. "And what happened after with Oscar is completely not my thing.

"I've always been doing my things and while Flavio comes to some races it is with other things that he has with Stefano (Domenicali) and Formula 1 and the Paddock Club and things. Not related to me."

