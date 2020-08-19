Abiteboul: Renault CEO 'reassuring' about F1 future

Aug.19 - The French carmaker Renault's new group CEO had "reassuring messages" for the Formula 1 team when he visited the paddock in Barcelona last weekend.

That is the news from the mouth of boss Cyril Abiteboul, after a tumultuous and uncertain period for the team's parent company.

Formerly with Volkswagen and SEAT, Luca de Meo started work as Renault CEO on July 1, following a long scandal involving the alleged corruption of his predecessor Carlos Ghosn.

The scandal had put a dark cloud over Renault's future, but in late May as she announced a restructuring plan, interim CEO Coltilde Delbos stated: "We confirm that we intend to stay in Formula 1."





And now, the full-time CEO is getting to know Renault's F1 operation.

"He (Luca de Meo) started on July 1 and he tours all the sites, and this is a site like any other," team boss Abiteboul told Canal Plus.

"He will also come to visit us in Viry at the end of this week, but he came with reassuring messages on the role that F1 will play in the reconstruction - the transformation of Renault that is in process now," he said.

Renault driver Esteban Ocon confirmed: "Before the race, he (de Meo) gave a speech to the team. He has interesting plans, but it does not add pressure - on the contrary, we only feel support."

Check out more items on this website about: