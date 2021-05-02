Weird and windy F1 Portugal by Peter Windsor

Strange goings-on characterised q-day for the Portuguese GP in Portimao - although Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who starts from the pole, had no complaints. Here, though, are some of the other happenings: Daniel Ricciardo didn't make it out of Q1 in a car that his McLaren-Mercedes team-mate.

Lando Norris, qualified seventh; Lewis Hamilton was easily quickest in Q2 on medium tyres but couldn't get near that lap time on soft tyres in Q3; Alpine's Fernando Alonso, who had looked good yesterday and by official predictions was going to qualify as high as fourth actually failed to make Q3; and an Aston Martin made the top ten. Peter Windsor guides you through the weird and wonderful Portugal qualifying results.

