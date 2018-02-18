F1 Video

Toro Rosso STR13 first Honda engine fire up

The brand new Honda V6 engine in the back of the brand new Toro Rosso STR13 also gets fired up for the first time. The car will be launch on the 26st of February on the Catalunya Circuit near Barcelona. You can find all launch dates on our 2018 F1 calendar page.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.