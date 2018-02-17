F1-Fansite.com
Home / F1 Video / Verstappen's about the upcoming 2018 season

F1 Video

Verstappen's about the upcoming 2018 season

Max Verstappen talks about his winter break and his expectations for the upcoming 2018 F1 calendar.

The questions in this video interview asked to the youngest Red Bull Racing driver are:

  1. What did you get up to during the off-season?
  2. What makes you happy?
  3. What makes you mad?
  4. What were your three highlights of the 2017 season?
  5. Tell us about the RB14? What's new for 2018?
  6. What abotu the new tyre compounds?
  7. What goals did you set for 2018?
  8. Tell us about racing on Paul Richard and Hockenheim?
  9. What have you missed about Daniel Ricciardo?
  10. With the increase in car weight this year has your approach to training changed?
  11. Did the regulations of last year improve the racing?
  12.  What do you think about the tree engine limit this year?
  13. Who will be your biggest rivals?
  14. How's the mood in the team?
  15. Can you beat Mercedes and Ferrari this year?
  16. What's the best piece of advice your dad (Jos Verstappen) gave you?

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Buy F1 DVD videoGet this 2017 F1 review video

Stay in touch with F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now