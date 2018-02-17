F1 Video

Verstappen's about the upcoming 2018 season

Max Verstappen talks about his winter break and his expectations for the upcoming 2018 F1 calendar.

The questions in this video interview asked to the youngest Red Bull Racing driver are:

What did you get up to during the off-season? What makes you happy? What makes you mad? What were your three highlights of the 2017 season? Tell us about the RB14? What's new for 2018? What abotu the new tyre compounds? What goals did you set for 2018? Tell us about racing on Paul Richard and Hockenheim? What have you missed about Daniel Ricciardo? With the increase in car weight this year has your approach to training changed? Did the regulations of last year improve the racing? What do you think about the tree engine limit this year? Who will be your biggest rivals? How's the mood in the team? Can you beat Mercedes and Ferrari this year? What's the best piece of advice your dad (Jos Verstappen) gave you?

