Ricciardo 2018 season preview video interview

Daniel Ricciardo talks about his winter break and his expectations for the upcoming 2018 F1 calendar.

The questions in this video interview asked to the Australian Red Bull Racing driver are:

  1. What did you get up to during the off-season?
  2. What were your highlights?
  3. What makes you happy?
  4. What makes you mad?
  5. What were your three highlights from last year?
  6. Discribe the RB14 in 14 words?
  7. What are the 2018 regulations?
  8. You tested the new tyres last in Abu Dhabi last year, thoughts?
  9. What goals have you set for 2018?
  10. Tell us about racing at Paul Richard and Hockenheim?
  11. Who would you swap jobs with for the day?
  12. Would you sing, play guitar, drums of bass?
  13. Which three people would you invite to dinner?
  14. What have you missed about Max Verstappen during the off-season?
  15. With the increase in car weight this year has your approach to training changed?
  16. What three things are you most looking forward to in 2018?
  17. How's the mood in the team?
  18. Looking forward to get back in the car?
  19. Can you beat Mercedes and Ferrari this year?

