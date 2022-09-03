The Williams Warm-Up | Ep.17 Dutch GP | Williams Racing

It’s time for Episode 17 of The Williams Warm-Up as part two of Formula One’s European triple header takes us to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. This week, we begin with a segment filmed in 2021, where various members of the team explain how we tackle the logistical challenges of back-to-back races.

The film was shot just after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, ahead of our trip to the Netherlands. Then, we go behind the scenes with our friends in Esports to see what went down during their recent team bonding week. We finish by chatting to our VIP Guest Manager, Lars Oude-Hendrikman, who tells us everything we need to know about his role at Williams.

