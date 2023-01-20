The best advice I've ever received by Peter Windsor

20 January 2023 by    1 min read
 1

Asked in a recent livestream about advice for young content creators, Peter Windsor draws on a chat with one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time - Jim Clark. Jim's words, says Peter, are still very relevant to all those who aspire to work in F1 and who would like to create their own content platforms - particularly when it comes to facing criticism and to fighting the mainstream.

One F1 fan comment on “The best advice I've ever received by Peter Windsor

  1. ReallyOldRacer

    There are a few excellent compilers of racing news, but with Jenkinson long in the grave Windsor and Saward are the gold standard in original content.

    Reply

