The best advice I've ever received by Peter Windsor

Asked in a recent livestream about advice for young content creators, Peter Windsor draws on a chat with one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time - Jim Clark. Jim's words, says Peter, are still very relevant to all those who aspire to work in F1 and who would like to create their own content platforms - particularly when it comes to facing criticism and to fighting the mainstream.

