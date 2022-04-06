Sainz Pre Season Training | Don't blink EP3 S3

Sainz Pre Season Training | Don't blink EP3 S3
6 April 2022 by    1 min read

The best way to end the pre-season training a few months ago: a high-intensity squash match and a F1-specific gym session. 💪🏻

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.