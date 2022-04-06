Sainz Pre Season Training | Don't blink EP3 S3
The best way to end the pre-season training a few months ago: a high-intensity squash match and a F1-specific gym session. 💪🏻
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
The best way to end the pre-season training a few months ago: a high-intensity squash match and a F1-specific gym session. 💪🏻
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Last five F1 Videos items:
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2022Australian GP Race Preview with Hamilton & Russell
Monday, 4 Apr 2022Hamilton Answers F1 Questions from School Kids: Part 2 - 1
Saturday, 2 Apr 2022Hamilton Answers F1 Questions from School Kids: Part 1
Friday, 1 Apr 2022Mercedes' porpoising problem explained by Peter Wright - 1
✅ Check out all our F1 News & Updates »
Mercedes' porpoising problem explained by Peter Wrightposted 5 days ago
Toto Wolff meets his new interns at the factoryposted 5 days ago
Mercedes 2022 Saudi Arabian GP F1 race debrief videoposted 6 days ago
F1-Fansite.com is powered by ProTrix