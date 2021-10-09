Ricciardo & Norris attempt the ping pong challenge

Ricciardo & Norris attempt the ping pong challenge
9 October 2021 by    1 min read

McLaren F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris leave nothing on the table as they go head-to-head in a game of ping pong.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.