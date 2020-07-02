Renault 2020 Austrian GP Preview video

2 Jul 2020 by
Renault 2020 Austrian GP Preview video


Shall we bring back the GP Previews too? This one was filmed in January but it has Daniel Ricciardo talking about overtaking and schnitzel. That's always worth sharing, right?

