Racing Points are legally illegal? by Peter Windsor

9 August 2020 by
Racing Points are legally illegal? by Peter Windsor


Peter Windsor looks back at an eventual Friday of the 70th F1 Anniversary GP at Silverstone. Racing Point have been fined, and have lost 15 Constructors' points - but are still free to race their questionable brake ducts in 2020.

And Mercedes are making noises about not signing into a new financial contract with F1's commercial rights holders.

On-track, Mercedes are still on top, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen about half a second away, and so far the softer Pirellis seem to be ok. A two-stop race is in sight.


Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.