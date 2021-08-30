'Race' review 2021 Belgian F1 GP by Peter Windsor

Incessant rain delayed - and then neutralised - the Belgian GP at Spa, ensuring that the race results followed Saturday's qualifying line-up (minus Lando Norris and Sergio Perez, who started out of position due to shunts).

That meant a half-points win for Max Verstappen, a P2 for George Russell and a P3 for Lewis Hamilton. Peter Windsor in this video assesses the day's events and looks ahead to next weekend's Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

