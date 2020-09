In this midweek espresso Peter Windsor looks ahead to Sochi; to the next episode of the highly-acclaimed Race to Perfection F1 documentary series.

And, on a whim, dials up Graeme Lawrence in New Zealand to find out what it was like to buy the ex-Chris Amon '69 Tasman Championship-winning Ferrari Dino 246...and then win the Tasman with it again in '70. With thanks to Chris Lambden and the Australian S5000 Series.

