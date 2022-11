It's the final time we have Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda on the show together, you're gonna enjoy this one! 1) Yuki ruins the intro. 2) Catching up on Austin, Mexico, Brazil. 3) London AlphaTauri Store. 4) Who's the strongest movie character? 5) The friendship quiz! 6) How well do Pierre & Yuki know each other? 7) Fan questions. 8) Goodbyes

