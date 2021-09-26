Nico Hülkenberg given DB5 stunt driving masterclass​

26 September 2021 by    1 min read

A 007 stunt driving masterclass. 💚 Watch Nico Hülkenberg and stunt driver, Mark Higgins, take on Parabolica in the legendary Aston Martin DB5.

