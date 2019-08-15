Mid-season review: Williams





"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on ROCKiT Williams Racing. Williams remains one of the grid’s most iconic teams, second only to the great Ferrari, in terms of constructors’ championships - and third, behind McLaren in terms of race wins. Its former drivers list a veritable who’s who of world champions including Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, and Nelson Piquet. Alan Jones earning its first drivers’ crown - in 1980. The Australian locking-in with Sir Frank Williams and technical director Sir Patrick Head.

