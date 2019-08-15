Mid-season review: Williams


"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on ROCKiT Williams Racing. Williams remains one of the grid’s most iconic teams, second only to the great Ferrari, in terms of constructors’ championships - and third, behind McLaren in terms of race wins. Its former drivers list a veritable who’s who of world champions including Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, and Nelson Piquet. Alan Jones earning its first drivers’ crown - in 1980. The Australian locking-in with Sir Frank Williams and technical director Sir Patrick Head.

Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about:

2 F1 Fan comments on “Mid-season review: Williams

  1. Lucy

    Oh dear. Just think if that was a politician saying 'we're viable, sustainable and here to stay. What would that really mean?
    Team Latifi
    Team Russian m*n*y l**nd*r*ng?

    Reply

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.