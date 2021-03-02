Mick Schumacher's seat fitting at the Haas F1 team factory

Mick Schumacher's seat fitting at the Haas F1 team factory

Mick Schumacher visits the Haas F1 Team factory to complete his seat fit for his debut season in Formula 1.

