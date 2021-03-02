Mick Schumacher's seat fitting at the Haas F1 team factory

Mick Schumacher visits the Haas F1 Team factory to complete his seat fit for his debut season in Formula 1.
Check out more items on this website about:
Mick Schumacher visits the Haas F1 Team factory to complete his seat fit for his debut season in Formula 1.
Ferrari SF21 - Team Launch videoposted 4 days ago
Sergio Perez's first taste of driving for Red Bullposted 6 days ago
RB16B Secrets Revealed with Scarbs by Peter Windsorposted 6 days ago
|Netherlands
|Available
|Monaco
|Available
|Austria
|20% Discount
|Hungary
|15% Discount
|Belgium
|10% Discount