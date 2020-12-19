Mercedes 2020 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Debrief

It's the final F1 Race Debrief of the 2020 season! 💔

James Vowles tackles the key questions you sent in about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - including why we double stacked behind the Safety Car, if donuts do much damage to the car and what teams get up to over the winter... 👀😊

Question timestamps:

00:13 – Why was the pole time seven tenths slower than last year?

01:51 – Why did you double stack the pit stop instead of splitting the strategies?

03:47 – How big was the reliability issue on the MGU-K? What was turned down on the PU?

04:49 – How did Mercedes lose to Red Bull, on a track you used to dominate?

06:10 – Does doing donuts harm the engine/gearbox?

07:01 – How did you put the names on the car? What was the procedure?

08:08 – Was it just me or did anyone miss the red Niki stars on the cars?

08:26 – What happens during the winter break?

Check out more items on this website about: