McLaren Unboxed | Make it a Double | Austrian GP

Almost a year since his maiden F1 podium, Lando Norris was on the rostrum again in Spielberg.

Every podium is special but what made this one that little bit sweeter was the pace we showed; but for a five-second time penalty, it’s possible to argue that Lando could have finished second.

The positives on Sunday didn’t stop there though, as Daniel Ricciardo put in a great recovery drive to bounce back from a tough qualifying and cap what’s been a strong triple-header for the team.

