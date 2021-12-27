Less on Abu Dhabi (2/3) by Peter Windsor

27 December 2021 by    1 min read

In part 2 of our 2021 F1 review trilogy Peter responds to more questions and comments from viewers. In this video:

  • The plusses and minuses of Sergio Perez
  • When is it ok to slow down the car behind you?
  • Why did Checo retire from AD with a seemingly raceable car?
  • Why was Valtteri Bottas generally quicker than Lewis Hamilton on the straights in 2021?
  • The difference between a natural tow and DRS; and much more besides.

