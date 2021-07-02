Lando Norris reacts to his debut F1 podium in Austria

2020 Austrian Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report
2 July 2021 by    1 min read

A year on from that magical maiden podium in Spielberg, how does Lando reflect on the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix?

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.