If F1 glows at Imola & why did they leave it? by Peter Windsor

F1 returns to Imola this weekend for the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP - and the drivers love it. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton head the field going into Sunday's race, with Max Verstappen a customary third for Red Bull-Honda - but the question they're all asking is why this track was removed from the F1 calendar in the first place.

Peter Windsor in this video identifies the real reasons behind the absence of classic tracks like Imola from the regular F1 schedule. In Part 2 he analyses the results of qualifying and what they say about the different styles of the drivers.

