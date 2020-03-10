Hamilton visits bushfire hit area in Australia

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has visited the area in Australia that was hit by the heavy bush fires a few months ago. Right after he landed from his flight from London he travelled to this area that's in New South Wales to meet the people who are taking care of the animals that need help to survive without their parents and habitat..


