Formula 1's Elixir fuel by Peter Windsor

The future of F1 is inexorably linked to sustainability - and the sport's net zero carbon goals are obvious, tangible proof of that. In recent videos on this channel, with McLaren Applied, we've also looked at the potential for further electrification of the F1 power units.

Now, with Patrick "Paddy" Lowe, the championship-winning F1 engineer who first sprung to prominence with the success of the active-ride Williams FW14B-Renault, we look at another potential arm of F1's future - a synthetic fuel. Paddy's Zero Petroleum company recently created a Guinness Book of Records entry when it enabled a light aircraft to fly on Zero Petroleum. Future steps, as Paddy tells Peter Windsor in this interview, will naturally involve motor sport.

