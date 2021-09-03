F1 Dutch GP: Zandvoort Lives! by Peter Windsor

It now features some banked corners; it's tight for F1; and overtaking for sure will be difficult. Zandvoort, though, is back on the F1 calendar after a break of 36 years - and the F1 world, and particularly Max Verstappen fans, are celebrating.

Peter Windsor looks back at the Friday action in Holland, when Ferrari were one-two on the soft Pirellis, Max was very quick on the longer runs - and Lewis, for most of the afternoon, was a spectator.

