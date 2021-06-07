Checo amidst the F1 Baku mayhem! by Peter Windsor

It began as a battle between Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda. Two huge tyre blow-outs, a standing re-start, a bout of Lewis Hamilton "finger trouble" and a whole 2hr 13min later, it ended in victory for Max Verstappen's team-mate,

Sergio Perez and P2/P3 glory for Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin-Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri-Honda). In this video, Peter Windsor attempts to make sense amidst the debris...

