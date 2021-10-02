Blindfold Challenge with Charles Leclerc

Blindfold Challenge with Charles Leclerc
2 October 2021 by    1 min read

How good Charles Leclerc is at the simulator? And what if he has to drive totally blind with Brendon Leigh as his eyes?

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.