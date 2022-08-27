Back-to-front at F1 Spa by Peter Windsor

With Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc starting Sunday's Belgian GP from the back of the grid (due to engine penalties), the race is now wide open: Max and Charles could charge through the field - but the odds now favour Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and - possibly - the two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In this video, recorded after Friday practice, when track temperatures were cold and the rain intermittent, Peter Windsor assesses the potential new running-order - and looks at the latest FIA Technical Directive regarding "vertical oscillation". Has it substantially changed (or not) the balance of power between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes?

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: