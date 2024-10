Rewatch the 2024 United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 Formula 1 Season.

This was the one with:

Leclerc's mega start from P4 to P1 in turn 1 for Ferrari.

Hamilton who spun off in lap 2 with his Mercedes.

The Battle between Verstappen and Norris for P3

Both rookies Colapinto and Lawson who scored points.

Ferrari's first 1-2 finish in the US in 18 years.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: