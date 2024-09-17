2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Analysis by Peter Windsor

Thrilling Baku Battle Sees Piastri Triumph Over Leclerc in Dramatic Fashion

From the lights out to the chequered flag, the Baku Grand Prix delivered a nail-biting spectacle. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led from pole, but it was McLaren-Mercedes' Oscar Piastri who took command after both drivers switched to hard Pirelli tyres. Despite Leclerc's aggressive DRS-assisted attempts to reclaim the lead into Turn One, Piastri held his ground with remarkable poise.

In the final laps, Red Bull-Honda’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joined the fray, but their ambitions ended in heartbreak as both collided with the unforgiving Baku barriers. Piastri’s victory was nothing short of masterful, securing a statement win in emphatic style.

Mercedes’ George Russell inherited third after the chaos, while Lando Norris put in an impressive drive to finish P4, having started P15 in the other McLaren. Max Verstappen, struggling to match the pace, could only manage a disappointing P5. Peter Windsor reviews the race, focusing on the expert performances from both Piastri and Leclerc.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: