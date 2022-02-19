2022 Mercedes F1 team launch analysis by Peter Windsor

The new F1 Mercedes W13 fought the winds of Storm Eunice on launch day at Silverstone...but the real story was with its driver, the seven-times World Champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton. Bouyant, fit, relaxed and philosophical - all in one - Sir Lewis couldn't hide his underlying enthusiasm for his new car and the new season ahead.

Having listened to Lewis in his media Zoom call, Peter Windsor In this video analyses Lewis's recovery from the traumas of Abu Dhabi, 2021, the challenges he now faces as he sets out to surpass the levels of brilliance that characterised the back end of his 2021 campaign - and his approach to his new team-mate, George Russell.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: