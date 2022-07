Peter Windsor looks back at Friday practice for the Hungarian GP. With rain predicted for qualifying tomorrow, a mood of urgency filled the pit lane as the teams went to work on both one-lap and longer-run setups. Ferrari and - surprisingly - McLaren came out on top, with Red Bull a close third. Mercedes struggled but there were positive moments for Aston Martin and Alpine.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: