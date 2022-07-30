When We Were Young: Short Documentary on F1 Drivers

Every Formula 1 driver started with a dream. A dream that would one day become a reality. In this film, all of the current Formula 1 drivers share their memories, their beginnings, and explain to us what transformed them, what created their desire to compete, what made them pursue the dream that made them who they are today. They are the living example of a dream come true. You can now hear their stories.

