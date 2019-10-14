2019 Japanese F1 GP Analysis by Rosberg





Interesting race with strategy and the team decisions in Japan. Unfortunately both Ferraris didn't have a good start and Mercedes could bring home the race win and therefore the championship. It was super nice to see the old Sebastian Vettel again and him being super fast all weekend long. Unfortunate for Charles Leclerc but mistakes like that happen. Awesome race for Valtteri Bottas, really happy for him and Lewis Hamilton definitely had the pace to win the race in Japan.

