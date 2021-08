These are the last laps of the Monaco Grand Prix in 1984.

Ayrton Senna keeps closing in on Alain Prost, only to be denied his win by the officials, who suddenly declare the racetrack too wet to race on. It was Senna's first podium.

Live commentary by James Hunt and Murray Walker.

Here you can see the 1984 Monaco F1 Grand Prix race results.

