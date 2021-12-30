1983 Brazilian F1 GP Highlights

Formula One was entering a new era at the beginning of the 1983 season; one that had no place for the tragedy, serious injury and political infighting that had dogged the previous year. Over the winter, the highly dangerous ground effect had been banned outright, meaning that every team turned up in Brazil with either new or highly modified cars.

Now, anyone who had a turbo - Alfa Romeo, ATS and Lotus joining the 1.5 litre camp over the off-season - had a chance. Cosworth runners like McLaren and reigning champions Williams had been less competitive in testing, but the talents of the respective teams meant they could never be ruled out. The sport was entering its most open season in years...

Check out the 1983 Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix race results.

