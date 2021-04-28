Paddy Lowe 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Paddy Lowe’s career in F1 took him from Williams to McLaren to Mercedes and then back to Williams.

Over the course of that journey Paddy developed some of the biggest tech innovations the sport has seen – including active suspension - as well as working with the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen, NIgel Mansell and current superstar Lewis Hamilton.

On this week’s show he’s open and honest about it all – including his departure from Williams in 2019 and the new mission he’s on…

