Haas F1® team principal Guenther Steiner reflects on the American team's debut in Australia in 2016.

He explains why he's looking ahead to the 2022 Formula 1® regulation changes, assesses rookie drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, and talks about his increased profile from the 'Formula 1: Drive To Survive' Netflix series.

