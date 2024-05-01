Bruno Senna 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

As we mark three decades since Ayrton Senna's tragic passing at Imola on May 1, 1994, his influence remains profound and far-reaching across the globe.

Ayrton Senna, a three-time Formula 1 World Champion from Brazil, continues to be a source of motivation for both current racers and enthusiasts alike.

For his nephew, Bruno Senna, Ayrton is more than just an iconic figure; he's a familial hero.

In a candid conversation with Tom Clarkson, Bruno Senna recalls cherished moments spent with Ayrton off the circuit. He delves into the unique 'racing bond' they developed, the dramatic shift in his life following the events of Imola in 1994, and the immense expectations placed on his own Formula 1 career due to Ayrton's monumental achievements.

